Kerala Shocker: Scissors Left In Woman's Abdomen After Surgery, Goes Undiagnosed For 5 Years

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking instance of medical negligence, a 55-year-old woman alleged that a scissor was left inside her abdomen after a surgical procedure at Government Medical College Hospital, Vandanam.

The woman, 55, has been identified as Usha Joseph from Punnapra. She reportedly underwent surgery on May 5, 2021, to remove a growth in her uterus. Soon after the surgery, she began to experience abdominal pain. Intermittent bleeding followed too.

She said that she repeatedly visited the hospital over the years due to persistent pain. However, doctors attributed the pain to kidney stones and prescribed painkillers. The discomfort continued over the years, she alleged.

The foreign object was only discovered after she approached a private hospital, she said. Much to her horror, she was made to undergo imaging tests at the medical facility, where reports indicated the presence of the surgical scissor. An X-ray confirmed that same.

Usha returned to the medical college hospital and confronted the authorities with the relevant medical reports. The doctors acknowledged the error and asked her to report on Monday for another surgery to remove the scissor from her abdomen. However, this time, she decided to get the corrective surgical procedure done at a private hospital instead.

Usha also said that she endured pain for nearly five years without the cause being identified during follow-up consultations.