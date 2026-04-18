Keralam: 10 CPM Workers Sentenced To 25 Years in Thimiri Bomb Attack Case

Kannur, Keralam: A court in Thaliparamba has sentenced 10 Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the 2011 Thimiri bomb attack case, highlighting the judiciary's firm stand against political violence.

The judgment was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge K.N. Prasanth in the case related to the attack that took place in Thimiri near Alakode in Kannur district, where bombs were allegedly hurled at workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the prosecution, the attack was premeditated and part of a broader pattern of retaliatory political violence in the region.

All 10 accused, including the second accused, T.V. Binu alias "Udumb Binu", were awarded 25 years of rigorous imprisonment.

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However, the court allowed nine of the convicts to serve their sentences concurrently, effectively reducing their prison term to 10 years.

The prosecution has stated that the Thimiri bomb attack incident took place on November 27, 2011, when a bomb was hurled at a vehicle carrying RSS-BJP workers near Thimiri College.

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According to the prosecutor, the attack followed a heated argument over the opening of an RSS branch in the area. Tensions had already escalated a day prior, with clashes reported between the two groups.