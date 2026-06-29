Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Accused Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Sent To Police Custody Till July 3

New Delhi: In a breakthrough for the ongoing investigation into the high-profile Ketan Agarwal murder case, a local court today remanded the primary accused, Chetan Chaudhary, and his co-accused partner, Siya Goyal, to police custody until July 3.

The decision comes after the prosecution argued that custodial interrogation is strictly necessary to unearth the deeper conspiracy, retrieve crucial physical evidence, and establish an uninterrupted timeline of the crime.

With the suspects formally in their custody for the next few days, the local police are preparing to initiate a secondary, high-stakes crime scene reconstruction.

According to senior police sources, investigators plan to take Chetan Chaudhary to the crime scene alone to recreate the events leading up to the murder.

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The police have devised a strict cross-verification strategy to counter any evasive narratives.

Sources indicate that if any stark contradictions or inconsistencies emerge between the separate statements given by Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, the police will bring both accused to the crime scene together.

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This joint reconstruction is intended to cross-verify their versions in real time and confirm the absolute sequence of events.

Simultaneously, the digital trail of the crime is expected to yield definitive answers very soon. The encrypted WhatsApp chats exchanged between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were recently sent for comprehensive forensic analysis.

Cyber cell sources state that the completely retrieved chat logs and deleted data could be made available to the investigation team by tonight or tomorrow, potentially exposing the level of premeditation behind the murder.

The scope of the investigation is also rapidly expanding beyond the central duo. While statements have not yet been officially recorded from Chetan Chaudhary's immediate family members, sources confirm they are slated for formal questioning in the coming days.

Furthermore, the police are looking into the role of Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal, who was already fully aware of the romantic relationship between Siya and Chetan before the incident.