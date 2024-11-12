sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Donald Trump | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Key is to be Independent, Bold and Not Live in Fear: Mohandas Pai at India Economic Summit 2024

Published 12:01 IST, November 12th 2024

Key is to be Independent, Bold and Not Live in Fear: Mohandas Pai at India Economic Summit 2024

"An important thing is to be politically neutral. Praise the govt when it does work well, and criticize it when they don't work", Pai at India Economic Summit.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mohandas Pai at India Economic Summit 2024
Mohandas Pai at India Economic Summit 2024 | Image: Republic Digital
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:32 IST, November 12th 2024

India Economic Summit