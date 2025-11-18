Key Takeaways From Asaduzzaman Khan’s First Post-Verdict Appearance

New Delhi: A day after he was sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), former Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, speaking from an undisclosed location, delivered three explosive takeaways that point to a deeper geopolitical churn behind the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

This was Khan’s first on-camera appearance since the August 5, 2024, uprising and his first public statement in nearly a year. His comments, made just 18 hours after the verdict, outline what he claims is the real architecture behind the regime change in Dhaka.

‘US Deep State Engineered A Designed Disruption’: Khan alleged that the events leading to the 2024 uprising and Hasina’s ouster were not organic, but “designed”, pointing directly at the US deep state and what he described as the “Muhammad Yunus model of disruption”. He stopped short of naming US officials but said the power shift mirrored a foreign-backed blueprint aimed at removing the Awami League. According to him, the uprising was allowed to escalate, institutions were manipulated, and the Tribunal was “captured”. He said all of this was part of a deliberate destabilisation project. ‘Port & Island Refusal Triggered Betrayal’: In one of the sharpest revelations, Khan said Hasina’s refusal to hand over St. Martin’s Island and the Chittagong port was at the heart of the crisis. Quoting Hasina’s internal warnings, he said, “If I had given them St Martin and the Chittagong port, then no action, nothing would come to me.” This is the first time any senior Awami League figure has publicly linked the geopolitical scramble over strategic maritime assets to the collapse of the Hasina government. ‘Bangladesh Turning Into Terror Hub’: Khan warned that the current interim government under Muhammad Yunus has turned Bangladesh into a major emerging national security threat. He said militant networks are expanding, intelligence systems have broken down and that India, a key partner during Hasina’s rule, must “stay alert”. He alleged that the collapse of cooperation mechanisms on extradition, counter-terrorism and cross-border surveillance has created a vacuum now being exploited by hostile groups.

Khan’s comments, delivered just hours after being sentenced to death, indicate a broader narrative Awami League leaders in exile may push in the coming days, the one that links international pressure, strategic assets and rising extremism to the fall of the Hasina era.