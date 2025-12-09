'Khaane-Peene Ka Programme Band Karo': Om Birla Catches Hungry MP Eating In Lok Sabha | WATCH

New Delhi: A comic relief took place in the Lok Sabha as the Parliament's Winter Session entered day seven on Tuesday. Amid discussions over government policies and the issued raised by the Opposition, a hungry Member of Parliament (MP) was spotted eating. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla caught the parliamentarian and laughed at the scene before him, before asking the hungry MP to wrap up his food.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, was speaking in the Lok Sabha when the MP couldn't control his hunger. Interestingly, the parliamentarian was eating when Chouhan was talking in the Parliament about agricultural issues and farm produce.

Interrupting the Union Minister, Om Birla said, “Yaha khane peene ka programme mat banao....band karo thaliyae (Do not engage in eating inside the House. Wrap up your lunch boxes.)”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan got shocked by the comment, which he mistakenly thought was directed by the Speaker towards him. He said, “Mai to kisaano ki baat kar raha tha jinke kaaran khaana peena hota hai (I was talking about the farmers who give us food.)”

Om Birla laughed and relived Chouhan of his misunderstanding, politely saying, “I was not talking to you. I was talking about 'khaana-peena' going here in the House.”

Chouhan, who had been speaking about the steps undertaken by the government for the farmers, said in a light-hearted manner, "The parliamentarian is able to eat only because the farmers are producing."

Someone quipped, “The MP is not eating about the produce you were talking about." The parliamentarians enjoyed a laugh as the mood visibly lightened in the House.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Chouhan noted that the government is working on a war footing to control pests and diseases affecting coconut plantations in southern India. “Climate change has emerged as a big crisis for the farm sector with rising temperatures and higher rainfall,” the minister said.