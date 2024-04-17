Advertisement

Ayodhya: At Ayodhya temple, Lord Ram Lalla's special outfit on the ocassion of Ram Navami was designed using several elements including Pitambar (yellow robe), gold and silver threads and Khadi, among others.

The Ram Navami celebrations on Wednesday saw Ram Lalla donned in a regal yellow attire with devotees gathered in large number to witness the grand ‘Surya Tilak’ of the deity.

Notably, this Ram Navami marked the inaugural event following the consecration of Ram Temple on January 22.

Ram Lalla's ‘Special Outfit’

Manish Tripathi, the designer of the special outfit of Ram Lalla, expressed his happiness for getting the opprtunity to work on the costume of the deity.

“First of all, I would like to wish everyone on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today’s outfit of Ram Lalla is specially designed. We have used ‘pitambar’ (yellow robe), as well as khadi and handloom to make the outfit. The symbols of the ‘Vaishno’ sect have been used in the making of the dress. Gold and silver threads have been used in the dress,” he added giving details of the materials used in the making of Ram Lalla's outfit.

Grand Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla

At noon on Ram Navami on Wednesday, April 17, the Sun’s rays fell on the forehead of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, thus ensuring a 'Surya tilak' of Ram Lalla.

The Surya Tilak was made possible by an elaborate scientific mechanism involving mirrors and lenses. The system was tested by the scientists on Tuesday.

"The basic objective of the Surya Tilak project is to focus a 'tilak' on the forehead of Shri Ram idol on every Shri Ram Navami day. Under the project, sunlight will be brought on the forehead of Lord Ram at noon on Shri Ram Navami in the Chaitra month every year," Dr S K Panigrahi, scientist at CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, who was associated with the project said.

