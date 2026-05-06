Khalistan Liberation Army Claims Responsibility for Jalandhar IED Blast, Inflates Casualty Figures
In a letter issued by the outfit, the KLA stated that the blast was carried out to avenge the death of Ranjit Singh, a militant killed by the Punjab Police during an encounter in Gurdaspur district in February.
- India News
- 1 min read
Jalandhar: The Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA) has claimed responsibility for the recent IED explosion outside the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Headquarters in Jalandhar.
In a letter issued by the outfit, the KLA stated that the blast was carried out to avenge the death of Ranjit Singh, a militant killed by the Punjab Police during an encounter in Gurdaspur district in February. According to the claim, Ranjit Singh was allegedly involved in the murder of a Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a Home Guard jawan in Adhian village, also in Gurdaspur.
However, the KLA's letter contained incorrect information regarding casualties. The group claimed that two BSF constables were killed and three others injured in the explosion. Official sources have confirmed that these casualty figures are factually inaccurate.
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