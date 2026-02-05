Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Linked Two Sleeper Cells Arrested in Delhi Over Republic Day Threats

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two members of sleeper cells linked to Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), in connection with pro-Khalistan slogans found written at two locations in the national capital ahead of Republic Day.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Baljinder, an ambulance driver in Delhi, and his associate Rohit alias Kirat. The arrests were made following an investigation into slogans like “Khalistan Zindabad” that were painted in public places just days before January 26, raising serious security concerns ahead of the national event.

The Delhi Police said the act was part of a well-planned conspiracy aimed at disturbing the atmosphere in the city during the Republic Day period. Investigations revealed that the entire plan was hatched from Canada, where a close associate of Pannun coordinated the operation. Pannun allegedly lured the accused by offering them Rs 2 lakh to carry out the act.

Police further stated that the mastermind of the conspiracy is a resident of Tilak Nagar who travelled to Canada a few days before January 26 and remained in direct contact with Pannun while the plan was being executed. Acting on instructions from overseas handlers, Baljinder and Rohit were recruited to write the pro-Khalistan slogans at the identified locations in Delhi.

In connection with the case, the Delhi Police Special Cell had registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups, Section 197 for imputations prejudicial to national integration, Section 152 for acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, and Section 61 for criminal conspiracy.

The police said the case was registered after inputs and material surfaced indicating an attempt to create fear and unrest in the capital ahead of Republic Day. Security agencies had verified the locations mentioned in the threats and slogans as part of the investigation.

Delhi Police said searches are ongoing to identify and trace other close associates of Pannun who may be linked to the conspiracy. The Special Cell added that further arrests are likely as the investigation continues to uncover the full extent of the network involved in the case.