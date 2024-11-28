Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens to Disrupt Police Conference in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday issued a threatening video message claiming to disrupt the three-day Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police Conference-2024, which is slated to be held in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar from Friday. The chief of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, Pannun, in a video issued on Thursday said the “axis of evil who are bringing the biggest security threat to Bhubaneswar”. He even roped in the Maoists and radicals suggesting them to hide in Bhubaneswar.