Published 19:40 IST, November 28th 2024
Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens to Disrupt Police Conference in Bhubaneswar
Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday issued a threatening video message claiming to disrupt the three-day Police Conference in Bhubaneswar.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bhubaneswar: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday issued a threatening video message claiming to disrupt the three-day Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police Conference-2024, which is slated to be held in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar from Friday. The chief of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, Pannun, in a video issued on Thursday said the “axis of evil who are bringing the biggest security threat to Bhubaneswar”. He even roped in the Maoists and radicals suggesting them to hide in Bhubaneswar.
SFJ terrorist Pannun said, “Naxals, Maoists, Kashmir fighters, I urge you to take cover in the temples and hotels of Bhubaneswar to internationalise your issues.”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:40 IST, November 28th 2024