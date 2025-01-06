Khalistani Terrorists Pannun Threatens To Disrupt Mahakumbh As Backer Trudeau Is Set To Quit

Prayagraj: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued a threat to disrupt the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Pannun threats have come at a time when his behind-the-curtain supporter and backer, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to exit from the office amidst mounting political pressure. Notably, the Mahakumbh Mela is scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, where lakhs of people are expected to visit.

In a video, Pannun called for "Prayagraj Chalo" to oppose and "kill Hindutva ideology". He also urged his supporters to raise Khalistani and Kashmiri flags at airports in Lucknow and Prayagraj. Concluding the video, he declared, “Mahakumbh Prayagraj 2025 will become a battlefield”. The Khalistani terrorist threat comes after the recent encounter of three Khalistani terrorists in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit.

Pannun's Second Threat In 10 Days

Earlier, SFJ leader Pannun released a video on December 24, declaring that his organisation would "take revenge" for the deaths of the three terrorists. He claimed that SFJ would launch attacks on key dates of ‘Shahi Snan’ during the Kumbh Mela, specifically Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, and Basant Panchami on February 3. This is Pannun’s second threat, targeting the Mahakumbh within ten days.

In his video threat message, the Khalistani terrorist also made derogatory remarks against Hinduism and Hindutva, referring to India as a "Hindutva terrorist state”. Additionally, he used offensive language against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. He used language showcasing his agenda to provoke tensions and create unrest in the country.

The former bureaucrats stated that the timing of Pannun's threats is also important to consider, which comes at a time when Justin Trudeau is set to resign from office amidst pressure from the allies. Notably, Trudeau's government has been accused of supporting Khalistani elements, and Pannun's threats may be seen as an attempt to exert pressure on the Indian government.

Pannun's threats have sparked outrage and heightened security concerns for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The Pilibhit Police have filed a case against him, and investigations are underway. Security agencies have intensified surveillance, and the UP Police are coordinating closely with central agencies to ensure a safe Maha Kumbh.