Kharge Ji Has To Sit 15 Years More In Opposition, Me Quitting Won't Help Me: Amit Shah
Amit Shah has said that his resignation won't help Mallikarjun Kharge as the Congress chief has to sit in the Opposition for at least 15 more years.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that his resignation won't help Mallikarjun Kharge as the Congress chief has to sit in the Opposition for at least 15 more years. Addressing a presser after Congress targeted Amit Shah and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack him from the Cabinet over his remarks on Dr Ambedkar, the Union Home Minister said that the Congress party is on the backfoot after being exposed by the BJP over how it misused and disrespected the Constitution, Dr Ambedkar for decades.
Mentioning that Congress has tried to mislead the people by distorting his statements, Amit Shah said, “Kharge ji is asking for my resignation. If it would have made him happy, I would have resigned, but it will not end his problems because he will have to sit in the same place (in the opposition) for the next 15 years...”
When asked if the BJP will take legal action against opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The BJP will examine all legal options. Whatever legal action can be taken inside and outside Parliament, all possibilities will be considered.”
Amit Shah continued slamming the Congress and said, “...My statement was presented in a distorted manner. Earlier they made PM Narendra Modi's edited statements public. When the elections were going on, my statement was edited using AI. And today they are presenting my statement in a distorted manner.”
“I also want to request the media to put my full statement in front of the public. I belong to a party which can never insult Ambedkar ji. First Jan Sangh and then Bharatiya Janata Party have always tried to follow the principles of Ambedkar ji. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power, we have propagated the principles of Ambedkar ji. The Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to strengthen reservation...I also want to say this to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that you should not have supported this nefarious effort of Congress. I am very sad that you have also joined this under the pressure of Rahul Gandhi,” Amit Shah said.
"When the discussion was going on in the Parliament, it was proved how the Congress opposed Baba Saheb Ambedkar. How the Congress tried to make fun of Baba Saheb even after his death... As far as giving Bharat Ratna is concerned, Congress leaders have given Bharat Ratna to themselves many times. Nehru gave Bharat Ratna to himself in 1955, Indira gave Bharat Ratna to herself in 1971 and Baba Saheb got Bharat Ratna in 1990, when the Congress party was not in power and there was a government supported by Bharatiya Janata Party... Nehru's hatred towards Ambedkar is well known...," Amit said.
