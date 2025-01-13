Khattar Claims Nehru’s Appointed PM ‘By Accident’, Suggests Patel Or Ambedkar Could Have Led India

Rohtak: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sparked a political debate on Sunday during a seminar at Maharshi Dayanand University when he suggested that India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru was chosen PM “by accident”. Khattar asserted that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or Dr BR Ambedkar could have been chosen for the role instead of Nehru, given their remarkable contributions to the country. Speaking at the event on the National Education Policy 2020, held at the Tagore Auditorium in Rohtak, Union Minister Khattar stated, “After independence, Dr Ambedkar's contribution was no less in shaping the country. He was not just a leader of any one caste but a leader of all sections of society, especially the weaker sections.”

Criticising Nehru’s premiership at the event, Khattar argued, “I even say that Jawaharlal Nehru became the Prime Minister by accident. If anyone else could have been considered for the position, it could have been Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or Dr BR Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar's contributions were no less than his (Nehru).” He even asserted that Dr Ambedkar's role in formulating the Indian Constitution and advocating for social justice was pivotal for the nation.

Khattar Hails ‘India First’ Approach

Khattar also took a swipe at the Congress party during his speech, accusing it of putting its party’s interests above the country’s. He remarked, “Congress always thinks of ‘party's interests first, the country's later'.” He also drew a comparison with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising the PM’s "India First" approach, aligning himself with the ideology of Dr Deendayal Upadhyay, a prominent figure in the Janata Party and its predecessor, the Janata Sangh.

He recounted an anecdote about Dr Upadhyay's views on political allegiance, quoting Upadhyay as saying, “For us, Jan Sangh is like a carrot’s flute, as long as it plays, we will play it, but if it stops, we will eat it and bring a new one.”

Khattar concluded by stressing that the nation’s interests must come before political or organisational loyalty, saying, “For us, the nation’s interest is more important than any individual or organisation. If the nation is strong, everything is strong.”

Meanwhile, Khattar’s remarks have stirred debate, prompting political observers to question the BJP’s narrative about historical figures like Nehru, Patel, and Ambedkar, and whether such statements are designed to appeal to the party’s base or spark broader discussions about India’s founding history.

Congress Hits Back

Khattar's latest remarks have ignited a political firestorm, with some, including the Congress, defending Nehru's role in shaping modern India, while others agree with Khattar’s assertion of the important roles played by Patel and Ambedkar in the country’s post-independence development.