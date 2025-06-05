'Kill The Bill': Elon Musk Rips Donald Trump's Spending Bill, Warns Of America's Bankruptcy

Washington: Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called for the House spending bill to be killed, throwing a wrench into President Donald Trump's legislative priority. Musk took to the social media platform X to say, "A new spending bill should be drafted that doesn't massively grow the deficit and increase the debt ceiling by $5 TRILLION." He further added, "Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! Kill the BILL."

Elon Musk slammed the legislation passed by the House, calling it "pork-filled" and a "disgusting abomination". His scathing criticism doubled down on his previous comments that the bill undermines the cost-cutting efforts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His criticism gave political cover to fiscal hawks in the Senate who were already critical of the legislation.

White House Reaction

The White House has brushed off Musk's criticism, saying it doesn't change the President's opinion. Speaker Mike Johnson said Trump is "not delighted" with Musk's position on the bill and that "Elon did a 180 on that".

Earlier, Trump held a press conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office on Friday to mark his exit from the White House team and thank the Tesla CEO for his work to overhaul the federal government. The meeting further strengthened the relationship between the two leaders.

GOP Senators Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, and Rand Paul have criticised the bill. Paul said that if four conservatives band together, they could force Senate GOP leaders to agree to bigger spending cuts and possibly "separate out" language to raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion.

Meanwhile, Musk's criticism and Senate opposition could impact the bill's future. However, it remains to be seen how the ongoing dispute over the bill will be resolved and what impact it will have on the US economy.