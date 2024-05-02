Kim Jong Un Picks 25 Virgins Annually For 'Pleasure Squad', Classrooms Hunted for 'Pretty Girls'

Advertisement

New Delhi: North Korea's defector Yeonmi Park has revealed starling details about country's kingpin of the country. The young woman alleged that Kim Jong-un selects 25 virgin girls every year for his "pleasure squad", Mirror said in its report.

It is pertinent to note that the woman are chose on the basis of their looks and loyalty towards the leader, as per the report by Mirror. The woman who escaped the country revealed that she was searched twice for Kim's "pleasure squad" but was not selected due to her family status.

According to the reports, the most attractive girls in the "pleasure squad" are made to serve the top leader while others are assigned to satisfy lower-ranking generals and politicians.

Mirror quoted her saying, "They visit every classroom and they even go to schoolyards in case they missed someone pretty. Once they find some pretty girls, the first thing they do is check into their family status and their political status.

They eliminate any girls with family members that have escaped from North Korea, or have relatives in South Korea or other countries.''

After the girls are selected they are made to undergo medical examinations to make sure that they are virgins, the defector claimed. She added that even a "minor scar", "smallest defect" leads to disqualification. After meticulous testing, only a few girls from across North Korea are then sent to Pyongyang where their only goal is to satisfy the leader's desires.

"They have to be sexually intimate with the dictator, and other men. They have to learn how to please these men that's their only goal,'' Park alleged, as per Mirror report.

The squad is segregated into three unique groups, with one trained in massage, and the other in performing songs and dances. The third group has to be sexually intimate with the dictator and other men.

The report alleged that once the members of the squad reach their mid-twenties, their term comes to an end. Some of them are often married to the leader's bodyguards.

The ruthless practise of "pleasure squad" started in the 1970s era of Kim Jong-un's father, Kim Jong-II who believed that "having sexual intimacy would give him immortality.'' However, he died in 2011 from a massive heart attack, aged 70.

