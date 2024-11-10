Published 18:24 IST, November 10th 2024
Kishtwar Encounter: Indian Army's Naib Subedar Martyrs As Gun Battle Continues With Jaish Terrorists
An officer of the Indian Army, on Sunday, laid down his life while fighting with the terrorists during the ongoing Kishtwar encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Martyred Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of the Indian Army | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:24 IST, November 10th 2024