  • Kishtwar Encounter: Indian Army's Naib Subedar Martyrs As Gun Battle Continues With Jaish Terrorists

Published 18:24 IST, November 10th 2024

Kishtwar Encounter: Indian Army's Naib Subedar Martyrs As Gun Battle Continues With Jaish Terrorists

An officer of the Indian Army, on Sunday, laid down his life while fighting with the terrorists during the ongoing Kishtwar encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Martyred Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of the Indian Army
Martyred Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of the Indian Army | Image: Republic
