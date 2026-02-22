Big Blow To Pak Terror Conspiracy: Two Jaish Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In J&K's Kishtwar | Image: Republic

Kishtwar: In a major blow, security forces neutralised two high-ranking commanders of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) during a gunbattle in the Chatroo forest area in the early hours of Sunday.

The gunfight erupted under Operation Trashi-I, a sustained offensive by the White Knight Corps, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF, who successfully dismantled a module that had been active in the Chenab Valley for several months.

The high-altitude operation successfully neutralised two trapped terrorists, dismantling a module led by the notorious commander Saifullah Baloch. The mission was a tactical masterclass, combining advanced drone surveillance with precision mountain warfare.

Acting on specific intelligence of a foreign terror module, joint teams launched a coordinated search in the snow-clad, rugged terrain of the Chatroo forest belt of Kishtwar district.

Drones Spot Hiding Terrorists

Search operations had been ongoing in the snow-covered Chatroo forest belt for the past 15 days. The security forces were successful in establishing contact with the hiding terrorists this morning.

The gunbattle began when the troops launched a search operation in the Chatroo forest belt after receiving inputs about the presence of two to three terrorists.

The two terrorists were hiding in a nomadic hut, which caught fire during the encounter. Their charred bodies were later recovered.

As the security forces closed in on a suspected mud house used as a temporary hideout, the terrorists opened heavy fire.

According to senior police officials, Army drones played a pivotal role in the tactical execution of the operation.

High-resolution aerial footage from the drones spotted three terrorists attempting to shift positions under the cover of dense forest.

The visuals confirmed that two terrorists were injured in the initial exchange of fire but managed to retreat further into the rocky terrain.

Forces responded with precision fire, successfully neutralising one individual, later identified by the J&K Police as a Pakistani national affiliated with a proscribed terror outfit.

Top Commander Saifullah Baloch Trapped

Initial reports from the site confirm that a top JeM commander, identified as Saifullah Baloch, was among those trapped during the fierce gunbattle.

Baloch, a Pakistani national known for his expertise in high-altitude warfare and recruitment, had been on the most wanted list for years.

While the J&K Police have confirmed the death of two top commanders, they noted that the formal identification process is ongoing due to the condition of the remains.

"The neutralisation of these two commanders is a massive setback for JeM's plans to destabilise the region. We are currently verifying if Saifullah Baloch is one of the two deceased," a senior security official stated.

The Operation Site

The encounter site is characterised by its challenging geography, steep slopes and thick forest cover that provides natural concealment for militants.

"The operation is being conducted with extreme caution to minimise any collateral damage. Our troops have established a multi-tier cordon, and advanced technology is being used to monitor every movement within the firing zone," a J&K Police officer stated.

The Surge

Kishtwar has seen a significant spike in terror-related activities over the last few months.

This latest success follows a series of encounters in the Chatroo belt, including a January operation where a Special Forces soldier made the supreme sacrifice.