Kitchen Items That Will Go Cheaper After New GST Rates | Image: Representational

New Delhi: The 56th GST Council meeting held on 3rd September 2025 brought good news for households. The council decided to cut taxes on several food products. These changes will directly reduce the cost of cooking and eating at home. Families will now spend less on milk, paneer, butter, cheese, nuts, and other common items. Here is a clear look at what became cheaper:

Dairy Products

One of the biggest changes is in dairy products. Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk, which was earlier taxed at 5 percent, will now have no GST at all. Paneer, when pre-packaged and labelled, has also moved from 5 percent to nil.

Butter and other fats derived from milk, such as ghee and butter oil, saw a reduction from 12 percent to 5 percent. Cheese, which also attracted 12 percent earlier, will now be taxed at only 5 percent. These cuts make essential protein and fat-rich foods more affordable.

Bread and Indian Staples

Ready-to-eat breads have also seen relief. Pizza bread, which was taxed at 5 percent, is now placed in the nil category. Khakhra, chapathi, and roti were also taxed at 5 percent earlier. They will now attract no GST.

Paratha and parotta, which were earlier in the 18 percent slab, will now be completely exempt from GST. This is a major change for Indian households, as these items are widely consumed daily.

Dry Fruits and Nuts

The GST Council reduced taxes on several nuts and dried fruits. Brazil nuts, which earlier carried a 12 percent rate, will now be taxed at only 5 percent.

Other dried nuts, including almonds, hazelnuts, chestnuts, pistachios, macadamia nuts, kola nuts, and pine nuts, have also moved from 12 percent to 5 percent.

Similarly, dates, figs, avocados, guavas, and mangosteens in dried form have also shifted from 12 percent to 5 percent.

Mixtures of nuts and dried fruits, excluding dried tamarind, have been reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent. These cuts will make dried fruits, which are a part of many Indian diets, more affordable.

Meat and Fish Products

Several meat-based and fish-based food products will now attract lower GST. Sausages and similar meat preparations, which were at 12 percent, are now at 5 percent. Other prepared or preserved meat, blood-based products, and offal also dropped from 12 percent to 5 percent.

Extracts and juices of meat, fish, or crustaceans were taxed at 12 percent earlier. Now, they are reduced to 5 percent. Preserved and prepared fish, caviar, and crustaceans also moved from 12 percent to 5 percent.

Vegetables and Fruits in Preserved Form

Preserved vegetables, fruits, and mushrooms have also seen rate cuts. Tomatoes prepared otherwise than by vinegar were at 12 percent earlier, and now they are taxed at 5 percent.

The same cut applies to mushrooms, truffles, and other vegetables preserved in different ways. Pickles, jams, jellies, marmalades, fruit pastes, and purées also moved from 12 percent to 5 percent.

Squash and fruit drinks made from mango, lemon, and orange are also now in the 5 percent category.

Sugar and Confectionery

Sugar boiled confectionery, which was earlier charged at 12 percent, will now be taxed at only 5 percent. Pasta, noodles, macaroni, lasagne, ravioli, and similar food products also dropped from 12 percent to 5 percent.