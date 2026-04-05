'Kitchen Sets, Hygiene Kits, Sleeping Bags & More': India Sends Humanitarian Relief to Flood- and Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing hardships faced by the Afghan people following recent devastating floods and an earthquake, India has dispatched essential Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials to support those affected.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the aid delivery, stating: “At this time of hardship being faced by Afghan people due to recent floods and earthquake, India delivers HADR materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more. India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time.”

The consignment focuses on immediate needs such as shelter, sanitation, and daily essentials to help families rebuild and cope with the aftermath of the natural disasters. This assistance underscores India’s consistent role as a first responder in the region, providing relief directly to the Afghan people during crises.

India has a long history of extending humanitarian support to Afghanistan, particularly in times of natural calamities.

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