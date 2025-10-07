Faith In Action: BAPS's Selfless Service And Compassion Drive Humanitarian Efforts

Mumbai: The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) continues to uphold its global ideal of selfless service, dedication, and humanity. From disaster relief to ongoing community support, BAPS demonstrates that true service is both deeply compassionate and highly organized.

Record-Breaking Blood Donation Drives

Inspired by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS recently organized massive blood donation campaigns in Mumbai, Nashik, and Pune. These drives collected a total of 1,147,600 cc of blood, an impressive achievement that underscores the organization's commitment to saving lives.

For BAPS, a blood donation is considered the "supreme service of the soul," acknowledging blood as an invaluable resource that no laboratory or technology can create. This recent success follows a history of massive dedication, including the collection of 5.9 million cc of blood in just 30 days during the centenary celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Ahmedabad two years prior.

The Heartbeat: BAPS Volunteers

The movement is powered by thousands of disciplined, humble, and ready BAPS volunteers. Every year, over 55,000 volunteers dedicate more than 15 million service hours, with inspiring participation from women volunteers.

Their ethos of unity and devotion was on full display during the blood donation camps, which were expertly guided by medical professionals like Dr. Shri Puri (Director, SBTC) and Dr. Kishor Kumar Jha (Director, Mahatma Gandhi Blood Bank), demonstrating how organization and devotion can rebuild society. BAPS is a first responder, consistently offering courageous and compassionate aid during major crises, including earthquakes, droughts, train tragedies, and humanitarian crises like the Ukraine–Russia war.

Expanding Medical Services and Healthcare

Through BAPS Charities, the organization seamlessly blends modern medicine with compassion, offering free healthcare to millions annually.

Mobile Clinics: BAPS recently inaugurated two new medical vans from the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gujarat, increasing its active mobile fleet to 14 clinics. These vans are vital for delivering primary, specialist, and emergency care to rural, tribal, and remote areas.

Pandemic Response: During the COVID-19 pandemic, BAPS provided critical resources like oxygen concentrators, masks, and rapid medical assistance. Volunteer doctors offered free consultations and mental health support, providing relief to thousands of families.

BAPS Hospitals: Temples of Healing

BAPS also manages six major hospitals and numerous health centers across India, which provide high-quality healthcare at minimal cost, acting as a crucial safety net for economically weaker sections.

The major hospitals include:

-Shree Pramukh Swami Maharaj Hospital — Surat

-Yogiji Maharaj Hospital — Ahmedabad

-Shastriji Maharaj Hospital — Atladra (Vadodara)

-Pramukh Swami Health Centre — Botad

-Pramukh Swami Maharaj Hospital — Dabhoi

-Pramukh Swami Eye Hospital — Mumbai