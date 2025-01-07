Kochi Shocker: Human Skull And Bones Recovered From Fridge In Abandoned House

Kochi: A horrific incident surfaced in Kerala’s Kochi, where a human skull and bones were recovered from a refrigerator in an abandoned house located in the Chottanikkara police station area. On information, the Chottanikkara police reached the spot and recovered the human remains packed in a polybag and kept inside a refrigerator in an uninhabited house on the outskirts of Kochi.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by the area panchayat authorities that the place was being used as a base by anti-social elements. Based on the complaint, the police reached the house and carried out an inspection, when the shocking revelation surfaced.

The Kochi police stated that during the search, the police opened the fridge, which is believed to have been in use when the house used to be occupied, and found the skull and bones.

The police stated that the bones were found packed in three separate covers. The police believe the skull to be several years old, although the exact age can only be determined after testing.

The police also confirmed that there was no electricity connection in the house and the fridge didn’t have a compressor.

The house, located at Palace Square near Eruveli in Chottanikkara about 4 km north of the famous Chottanikkara Bhagavathy temple, was unused and locked up for years. The house, located on a 14-acre plot is owned by an Ernakulam native and wasn’t inhabited for about 15-20 years.