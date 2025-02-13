Kochi Woman Receives Creepy Messages from Uber Driver, Company Responds

Kochi: A woman from Kerala has raised serious concerns about passenger safety and privacy on social media after an Uber driver sent creepy messages to her. The incident came to light when Smriti Kannan, passenger, shared screenshots of the messages on social media, drawing attention to the issue.

Kochi Woman Received Creepy Messages

Smriti Kannan booked an Uber ride from her home to a nail salon in Edappally. After the trip was completed, she began receiving messages from the driver, Muhammed Mishal, on WhatsApp. The messages included inappropriate questions such as, "Which spray are you using?". Kannan was shocked and alarmed by the driver's weird messages.

Kannan took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express her frustration and raise questions about Uber's privacy settings. She tagged Uber India in her post, asking how the driver had access to her phone number and questioning the safety of women using the service. Her post quickly went viral, receiving widespread support and concern from netizens.

Uber India responded to the incident with standard answer stating, “Hi, this is definitely not the kind of experience we would like you to have. Please send across your registered details along with the exact time of the trip via Direct Message, we'll get this addressed at the earliest.”