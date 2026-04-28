'Koi Bacchao': Moment When Mira Road Attacker Kept On Stabbing Guards | Chilling Video Inside

Mumbai: A video of the brutal stabbing incident at Mumbai's Mira Road, which grabbed headlines on Tuesday, has come to light. The clip shows one of the victims screaming for help while the assailant, 31-year-old Jaib Zubair Ansari, keeps stabbing him.

"Koi Bacchao (Somebody help)," the victim was heard crying for help as he came under attack. The video also shows the victim running for help after the chilling attack, while Ansari, was seen fleeing from the spot.

What Happened At Mira Road

The crime took place when the victims, Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato Ramesh Sen, were stationed at the Asmita Grade Mission construction site behind Wockhardt Hospital, when the accused approached them.

Reports indicate that Ansari inquired about the guards' names and religion before allegedly demanding that Mishra recite the Kalma. When the guard refused, Ansari drew a knife and launched a violent attack. After assaulting the guards, the assailant fled the scene.

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Ansari was arrested after he stabbed two private security guards in Maharashtra's Mira Road’s Nayanagar area after interrogating them about their religious identity and demanding they recite the ‘Kalma’ (an Islamic declaration of faith)- a request they reportedly denied. Police reports indicate that the assailant, a Mumbai native, had returned from US in 2019.

Rajkumar Mishra sustained serious injuries and was subsequently rushed to Wockhardt Hospital by a police team that arrived shortly after the incident. While Mishra remains under medical care in stable condition, the second guard, Subrato Sen, suffered minor injuries to his back.

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