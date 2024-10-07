Published 10:31 IST, October 8th 2024
Kokernag, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara, Shangus Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting Begins
Kokernag, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara, Shangus Election Results Live: Counting of votes is underway, stay tuned with Republic TV for election updates.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kokernag, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara, Shangus seats J&K election results | Image: Republic TV
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:16 IST, October 8th 2024