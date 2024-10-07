sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kokernag, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara, Shangus Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting Begins

Published 10:31 IST, October 8th 2024

Kokernag, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara, Shangus Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting Begins

Kokernag, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara, Shangus Election Results Live: Counting of votes is underway, stay tuned with Republic TV for election updates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kokernag, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara, Shangus election results 2024
Kokernag, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara, Shangus seats J&K election results | Image: Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:16 IST, October 8th 2024