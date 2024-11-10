sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 00:55 IST, November 10th 2024

Kolkata Airport Seeks Measures To Reduce Bird Hit Incidents

The airfield committee of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata is concerned about the rising number of bird hits at the airport.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bird hit incidents a rising concern at the Kolkata airport
Bird hit incidents a rising concern at the Kolkata airport | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:55 IST, November 10th 2024