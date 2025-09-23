Kolkata: BJP’s Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja Themed on Deshbhakti and Operation Sindoor

Kolkata: The Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja in Kolkata is one of the biggest event on the city's festive calendar and is set to uncover a high-voltage "Desh Bhakti" theme this year, with a particular focus on "Operation Sindoor," in a striking fusion of faith, art, and political messaging.

According to the organisers, the theme honors the bravery of the Indian armed forces. According to reports, the pandal will be converted into a battlefield, complete with models of military hardware such as BrahMos missiles and S-400 missile systems.

With special lighting and sound effects, this immersive experience seeks to instill in guests a sense of patriotism and national pride.

"Operation Sindoor" is an enraging title that suggests a strong, nationalistic message. Several pandals connected to the ruling Trinamool Congress have adopted "Bengali Asmita" (Bengali pride) as their theme, which contrasts sharply with this one.