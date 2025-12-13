Little Fan's Heartbreaking Reaction On Messi Chaos In Kolkata Is Telling Message For Politicians

Kolkata: Fans were left heartbroken and angry after they failed to catch a glimpse of footballer Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal, despite paying for tickets. A little boy who had gone to the stadium to catch a glimpse of his hero was among the victims of the mismanagement at the stadium.

The disappointed boy said, "Kuch bhi nahi dekh paaya. (I couldn't see anything.)" He added, "Pura scam tha, pura scam. Pura waste time...pura money bhi waste tha...sab kuch waste (It was a total scam. My money and time, everything got wasted.)

Politicians Made Business Out Of Fans' Money

Fans claimed that politicians surrounded the footballer in such a way that they failed to see him. As politicians and their family members were busy taking selfies with Messi, fans who had purchased tickets to the stadium could not see him.

A woman who had especially come to Kolkata from Darjelling to see Messi said, “We couldn't even see him properly…That was the most disappointing thing I have ever witnessed. India will remain the same.” Another fan called out the mismanagement at the stadium, saying, “We could have watched Messi on TV or YouTube."

Advertisement

A furious fan claimed politicians made a business out of fans' money. People called it a “black day” for Kolkata.

Refund Demanded

Several disappointed fans have demanded refunds on their tickets. Fans had spent between Rs 4,500 to Rs 18,000 on tickets to watch their hero. Several fans were also expecting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to arrive at the stadium.

Advertisement

Videos showed fans breaking chairs and tents in the stadium, rebelling against the poor management. As per reports, the fans were also lathi-charged for protesting at the venue.