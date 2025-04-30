Dehydrated Horse Suffers Heatstroke, Collapses On Kolkata Street, Cruel Handler Give Inhuman Response

Kolkata: Distressing visuals have surfaced on social media that show a dehydrated and undernourished horse collapsed from heatstroke in the streets of Kolkata. The animal's handler was seen slapping and yelling at the already struggling creature, desperately attempting to force it to stand. The horse, already weak and malnourished, fainted. This is the plight of countless animals exploited for labour in urban areas in India.

These distressing visuals are now widely circulating on social media, triggering calls for justice and immediate action. The collapse of the horse highlights the dangers working animals face daily, especially during intense heatwaves. The shocking incident stressed the growing need to reassess the conditions in which these animals are forced to work.

The actions of the handler, who continued to abuse the helpless animal despite its evident suffering, have drawn sharp criticism. Animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has stepped in, urging the Kolkata Police to file an FIR against the handler.

Their appeal calls for the enforcement of stricter animal welfare laws to prevent such abuse and ensure accountability for those who mistreat animals.

This horrible incident also demands broader discussion over action about the treatment of working animals in India. Activists and concerned citizens are demanding systemic changes, including regular health checks, better working conditions, and proper shelter and nourishment for animals involved in labour.

The distressing collapse of the horse has not only broken hearts but has also stripped down the harsh reality of how domestic animals are treated in India. As the case gains momentum, the demand for justice for this poor, helpless animal grows louder, with hopes that this tragic incident will lead to meaningful change.