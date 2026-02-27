Kolkata Earthquake: Essential Dos And Don'ts To Stay Safe During And After Tremors; Know Guidelines You Must Follow | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Strong tremors shook Kolkata and nearby areas on Friday afternoon following a 5.3 magnitude earthquake that had its epicentre near Bangladesh's Khulna. The quake, which struck around 1:22 PM, created panic as visuals surfacing on social media show residents rushing out of high-rises and office buildings. No injuries or major structural damages have been reported thus far.

While the tremors may have subsided, staying informed and prepared is the most effective way to minimise risk to yourself and your community during an earthquake. The guidelines below, compiled from safety protocols established by the National Center for Seismology, are intended for your information and awareness.

Earthquake Safety: Dos and Don'ts

According to National Center for Seismology before an earthquake:

• Follow and advocate local safe building codes for earthquake-resistant construction.

• Follow and advocate upgrading poorly built structures.

• Make a plan and be ready for an emergency.

• Identify the medical centers, fire fighting stations and organize rescue mock drills for the society of your area.

• Know the electric and water shut off locations in your house.

• Heavy objects, glasses, cutlery should be kept on lower shelves.

• Flower pots should not be kept on the parapet.

As the earthquake tremors hit a region, the National Center for Seismology suggests:

• Keep calm and reassure others.

• During the event, the safest place is an open space, away from buildings.

• If you are indoors, take cover under a desk, table, bed, or doorways and against inside walls and staircase. Stay away from glass doors, glass panes, windows, or outside doors. Do not rush to go out of the building, to avoid the stampede.

• If you are outside, move away from buildings and utility wires.

• Once in the open, stay there till the vibrations stop.

• If you are in a moving vehicle, stop as quickly as possible and stay in the vehicle.

• Free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run outside.

• Do not use candles, matches or other open flames. Put out all fires.

Precautions After An Earthquake

• Keep stock of drinking water, foodstuff and first-aid equipment inaccessible place.

• Do not spread and believe rumours.

• Turn on your transistor or television to get the latest information/bulletins and aftershock warnings.

• Provide help to others and develop confidence.

• Attend the injured persons and give them aid, whatever is possible, and also inform the hospital.

• Be prepared for aftershocks as these may strike.

• Close the valve of the kitchen gas stove, if it is on. If it is closed, do not open it. Do not use open flames.

• Do not operate electrical switches or appliances, if gas leaks are suspected.

• Check water pipes, electric panels and fittings. If damaged, shut off the main valves. Do not touch PVE wires of electricity.