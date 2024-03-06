Kolkata's Game Changer: How New Underwater Metro Will Transform City?

Advertisement

Kolkata Underwater Metro: March 6, 2024, will witness a historic moment as Kolkata will get India's first-ever underwater metro service. The remarkable engineering marvel spans 16.6 kilometres beneath the Hooghly River, marking a significant milestone in the country's transportation infrastructure.

With its inauguration, Kolkata leaps forward in addressing traffic congestion and reducing air pollution while enhancing connectivity between the twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata. By connecting the twin cities with six stations, including three underground, the East-West corridor project promises to revolutionise commuting in the region.

Kolkata Underwater Metro Service: 5 Key Details

The Kolkata Metro extension, including the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, marks a groundbreaking achievement in India's infrastructure landscape. It features the country's inaugural transportation tunnel passing beneath a major river. This milestone underscores the nation's commitment to advancing transportation infrastructure, facilitating connectivity, and addressing urban challenges such as traffic congestion.

The metro line, which will connect Salt Lake to Howrah via Kolkata with a stretch below the Hooghly river, is currently operational between Sector V and Sealdah stations.

The project will bring a huge relief to lakhs of commuters as it will connect the busy Howrah and Sealdah railway stations as well as the North-South Line of the Kolkata Metro at Esplanade.

Of the total 16.55 km length, the underground section is 10.8 km long, while 5.8 km is elevated.

The project, which was earlier slated to be completed by December 2021, has faced delays owing to accidents at Bowbazar in central Kolkata during tunneling work.

The Metro is expected to pass through a 520-meter stretch under the river Hooghly in just 45 seconds.

The metro uses a system called Automatic Train Operation (ATO). This means the train moves to the next station automatically after the motorman presses a button.

Kavi Subhash – Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro Section

Besides the underwater metro, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line, reported ANI

The latter features the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel being an elevated station spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal, further showcasing the innovative approach towards improving urban mobility.

Developmental Projects Across India

The inauguration event will not be limited to Kolkata. The PM Modi is set to flag off several other important projects across the country.

These include the Pune Metro's stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, the Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station, the Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar and the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

Each of these projects is designed to significantly ease road traffic congestion and provide seamless, efficient, and comfortable connectivity for the public. For instance, the newly inaugurated section of the Agra Metro is poised to enhance access to the city's historical and tourist sites, while the RRTS corridor aims to stimulate economic activity within the National Capital Region (NCR).

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the extension of the Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi, promising continued expansion and enhancement of urban transit infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies)