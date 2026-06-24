Kolkata Horror: At Least 2 Dead, Several Trapped After Under-Construction Shed Collapses In Taratala

New Delhi: A heart-wrenching incident was reported from West Bengal's Kolkata on June 24 when an under-construction factory shed collapsed, leaving at least 2 people dead in the Taratala area .

Reportedly, several workers were also feared trapped beneath the rubble as rescue operations continue.

Where the accident took place

The accident took place at an active construction site and according to eyewitnesses, a section of the shed collapsed unexpectedly, causing heavy iron structures and concrete slabs to fall onto the workers below.

Notably, panic ensued as labourers and nearby personnel scrambled to rescue those trapped in the debris.

Advertisement

Local residents also alerted authorities immediately upon hearing loud noises and witnessing dust and debris rising from the site. Fire services and disaster response teams were quickly deployed, and rescue operations are now underway on a war footing, with heavy machinery being utilized to clear the rubble and search for survivors.

Area Cordoned Off

Police have cordoned off the site to prevent overcrowding and ensure that rescue operations proceed smoothly. Senior civic and disaster management officials are actively monitoring the situation.

Advertisement

Preliminary reports indicate the shed was still under construction, though it remains unclear whether safety protocols were followed or if structural deficiencies caused the collapse.

A comprehensive investigation will follow once rescue efforts are complete. The incident has reignited concerns regarding construction safety standards at industrial sites in Kolkata, particularly in densely populated areas where industrial activity often operates in close proximity to residential zones.