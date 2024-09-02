sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AP Dhillon | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata: Junior Doctors March to Lalbazar Seeking Resignation of Police Commissioner

Published 22:14 IST, September 2nd 2024

Kolkata: Junior Doctors March to Lalbazar Seeking Resignation of Police Commissioner

The doctors demanded the rally be allowed to move further ahead towards the police headquarters, maintaining that it was stopped at a distance from Lalbazar.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Resident Doctors Strike
Junior doctors in kolkata march to Lalbazar seeking resignation of police commissioner | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:14 IST, September 2nd 2024