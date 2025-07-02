Kolkata Law Student Gang-Rape Case: Prime Accused Manojit Mishra Claims ‘Scratch Marks’ Were ‘Love Bites’

According to the alleged accused Manojit Mishra’s lawyer Raju Ganguly, Mishra removed his shirt during their meeting to show an injury on his neck. | Image: X

New Delhi: Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old law student inside the South Calcutta Law College premises, has told his lawyer that the injury marks found on his body were “love bites.”

Mishra, currently in police custody along with three other accused, claimed he was being falsely portrayed as a “villain.”

“I asked him what happened that he has such serious allegations against him. He told me that everyone is making him out to be a villain,” Mishra’s lawyer Raju Ganguly told ANI.

According to Ganguly, Mishra removed his shirt during their meeting to show an injury on his neck, which he insisted was consensual.

Lawyer Questions Victim’s Phone Records

Ganguly further demanded that the police seize the survivor’s phone and send it for forensic examination, as well as produce her call records in court.

“I feel that perhaps this is not a rape case. I have not yet come to a conclusion. I would be able to tell you by July 20 whether this is rape or not,” he said.

Investigators and medical examiners, however, have stated that injuries on Mishra’s body appear to be fresh scratch marks.

“There are signs of injuries, precisely scratch marks, on the body of Monojit. These injuries are fresh. Such injuries happen when someone faces struggle or resistance,” a police source told PTI.

A medical examination of the survivor corroborated her statement, confirming evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks, and nail scratches.

The police have arrested:

Monojit Mishra (prime accused)

Zaib Ahmed (co-accused)

Pramit Mukherjee (co-accused)

Pinaki Bandyopadhyay (college security guard)