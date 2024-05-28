Advertisement

Kolkata, May 27 (PTI) Two Kolkata Metro rakes, manufactured by renowned locomotive maker Dalian, arrived in the city from China, an official said on Monday.

These two new rakes are part of an order for 14 rakes from the firm. While one rake is already in use, the two latest rakes arrived at the Noapara shed here on May 26.

According to a Metro spokesperson, the city port is expected to receive the remaining 11 rakes from Dalian in the next six months.

The first 18 rakes for Kolkata Metro were built by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), a unit under the Ministry of Railways. These non-AC Metro rakes with a DC propulsion system have since been retired after reaching the end of their service life.

Following the corridor expansion from Tollygunge to New Garia (Kavi Subhas), ICF built 13 AC rakes with a propulsion system from BHEL, commissioned between 2010 and 2013. Additionally, ICF produced another 18 rakes, commissioned between 2019 and 2022.

To meet the future requirements of new corridors, ICF has already placed orders for sub-assembly parts and initiated production of additional rakes.

By 2026, out of a total of 131 rakes, 117 will be indigenously manufactured by ICF, Chennai, and BEML Bengaluru, a central PSU.

