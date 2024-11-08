Kolkata Metro Services Disrupted After Man Jumps in Front of Train

Kolkata: Metro services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia line were disrupted for over 40 minutes on Friday when a man reportedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Sovabazar-Sutanuti station.

The incident, which occurred around 12:45 pm, led to a halt in operations on both the up and down lines, according to a Metro spokesperson.

Following the incident, the Metro authorities suspended full service on the line and operated truncated routes between Dakshineswar and Dum Dum, as well as Central to Kavi Subhas (New Garia).

Full services were restored by 1:27 pm, bringing normalcy back to the busy corridor after a 42-minute interruption.

The 30-year-old man involved in the incident was immediately taken to a hospital, though his condition remained unknown at the time of reporting.