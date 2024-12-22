Kolkata Metro Services Partially Disrupted After Man Jumps in Front of Moving Train

Kolkata: A man jumped in front of a moving train at Sovabazar station of Kolkata Metro Railway on Sunday, partially disrupting services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor, an official said.

The incident took place around 4:10 pm, prompting the motorman to apply the brakes before the engine ran over him, while power supply to the third rail was snapped, he said.

The man, whose age and identity was not immediately known, was rescued and taken to a hospital.