Kolkata Metro to Increase Services on Howrah Maidan-esplanade Route From Thursday

Kolkata: After the successful completion of the first trial run through the West-bound tunnel between Sealdah and Esplanade, Metro Railway Kolkata on Wednesday announced that services on Green Line-2, between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations, will be increased from January 23 to benefit commuters.

Starting Thursday, 130 services will operate instead of 114 services on weekdays along the stretch, according to Metro Railway Kolkata.

Services will run from 7 am to 9:45 pm at both Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations.

During peak hours (9 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm), trains will run at 12-minute intervals. During non-peak hours, trains will operate at 15-minute intervals in both East-bound and West-bound tunnels.

From Thursday, services will start and end at Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations.

On Sundays, 62 services will operate instead of 46 on Green Line-2, between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations, from 2:15 pm to 9:45 pm at 15-minute intervals.