Kolkata Metro Travel Advisory For Eid-Ul-Fitr: Check Changes In Train Running Schedule

Kolkata: In anticipation of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival on March 31, Kolkata Metro has issued a detailed traffic advisory. Authorities said in a statement that slightly fewer services will be running on the North-South and Sealdah-Sector 5 routes on the day of the celebration.

Reduced Services on North-South Corridor

A total of 236 services (118 Up and 118 Down) will operate along the North-South corridor between Dakshineswar and New Garia, compared to the usual 262 services run on weekdays.

Sealdah-Sector 5 East-West Corridor

On the Sealdah-Sector 5 stretch of the East-West corridor, 90 services (45 Up and 45 Down) will run, down from the normal 106 services (53 Up and 53 Down) on regular working Mondays.

Special Night Services

The special night services on the North-South corridor will operate from Kavi Subhash and Dumdum stations at the usual time of 10:40 pm.

Normal services will be available in other sections.

Traffic Advisory: Restrictions On Goods Vehicles

Kolkata Police announced that, as part of the measures, the movement of all goods vehicles within Kolkata will be restricted from 4:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Exceptions will be made for vehicles carrying essential items such as LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum products, lubricants, oxygen, vegetables, medicines, fruits, fish, and milk. Additionally, access to the Kolkata Dock System will be barred for goods vehicles during this period.