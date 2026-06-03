TMC Crisis Deepens: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim Resigns After Mamata's Nod

In a major political development, Firhad Hakim has resigned from his position as the Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The Trinamool MLA officially announced his decision on Wednesday evening, handing over his resignation letter directly to Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.

This high-profile exit comes at a time when the party is already going through with internal disarray following a debacle in the 26th assembly elections. Hakim's departure follows a string of recent resignations by several party councilors, deepening the current crisis. When contacted regarding the sudden move, Trinamool MP Mala Roy stated that she was completely unaware of the development.

Internal Friction and Bureaucratic Obstacles

Sources reveal that Hakim highlighted growing operational challenges as the primary reason for stepping down. Upon submitting his resignation, he reportedly stated that he was facing severe obstacles in executing his duties after being transferred to the state level.

Party insiders disclosed that Hakim had actually expressed his intention to step down to Mamata Banerjee two days prior. He reportedly noted that the appointment of a new officer had created multiple administrative hurdles, and he preferred to exit rather than cause ongoing friction while working. Mamata Banerjee has officially accepted his resignation.

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Shifts in Party Allegiances

The political landscape has shifted rapidly over the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee staged a dharna, which was attended by prominent party faces including Naina Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh, and Firhad Hakim. However, the dynamics changed sharply on Wednesday during an administrative meeting held by State Chief Minister Shuvendu Adhikari with three districts. Naina, Kunal, and Hakim all attended the session alongside several other MLAs.

This cross-faction presence has revived controversies surrounding Kakli Ghosh Dastidar, who had previously attended Shuvendu’s administrative meeting. While Dastidar maintained at the time that her presence was strictly for administrative purposes, she has since been consistently airing her grievances against the party.

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