Kolkata Police Announces Traffic Curbs For Ram Navami, Check Vehicle Restrictions on April 6

Kolkata: As the holy occasion of Ram Navami approaches, it is necessary for the interest of public safety and convenience in connection with the celebrations for the festival, and for the same reason the Kolkata Police Commissioner has ordered certain traffic restrictions in the city on April 6.

In a traffic notification released, Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma ordered that movement of all types of goods vehicles shall be “restricted” within the city of Kolkata from 12.00 hours to 00.00 hours on April 6.

No Restrictions On Emergency Vehicles

On such holy occasion of Ram Navami, so that emergency services and essential goods are made available to public, officer Verma mentioned that emergency vehicles like- vehicles carrying LPG cylinders only, CNG petroleum, oil, oxygen, milk, medicine, vegetables, fish, fruits, etc., are exempted.

The notification also says that Vehicular traffic along the routes of the processions will be regulated / restricted / diverted and as when considered necessary by the Kolkata Traffic Police on duty.

Commissioner Verma said, traffic may also be diverted from any of the arterial or feeder roads by the Traffic Police on duty.

The notification will remain in force in addition to the other normal restrictions, he added.

'Celebrate Ram Navami'

Earlier, Manoj Kumar Verma said that police would ensure no one faced any problem celebrating Ram Navami but at the same time, they would use the toughest sections of law to apprehend anyone trying to incite trouble.