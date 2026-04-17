Kolkata Police Seize Over Rs 18 Lakh Cash In Jorasanko Raid As Assembly Poll Vigil Tightens

Kolkata: Amidst the ongoing campaign for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, the Kolkata police officers on patrol in the Jorasanko Assembly Constituency detained several people with huge cash on Thursday during a routine check. According to reports, amidst the heightened security, what began as a standard surveillance operation in the densely populated north Kolkata neighbourhood turned into a coordinated action involving election monitoring officials, recovering over Rs 18 lakh in cash.

The police sources claimed that after the initial detentions, members of the Flying Surveillance Team (FST) reached the location and took charge of the proceedings. The team recovered a total of Rs 18,13,300 in cash from three persons who were present at the spot. The entire amount was seized on site under election-related monitoring protocols that require accounting for large sums of unexplained cash.

Confirming the development, the Kolkata police said further legal and procedural steps had been initiated following the recovery. The identities of the persons detained have not been made public, but the officials indicated that inquiries were underway to establish the source of the funds and the purpose for which the money was being carried.

What Led To Cash Recovery

As per reports, the seizure of the cash began when a patrolling unit under the jurisdiction of the Jorasanko police station stopped a few persons whose movement and possession of cash raised suspicion. The officials stated that the standard operating procedure during election periods mandated that any cash exceeding Rs 50,000 without proper documentation be reported to the surveillance teams deployed by the Election Commission and local administration.

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Alerted by the patrolling team, the specialised team arrived immediately at the site, conducted a preliminary verification and counted the cash in the presence of witnesses. The final figure stood at Rs 18,13,300, recovered from three people, which was seized.

In a brief statement issued later in the day, the Kolkata police confirmed the detention and the subsequent seizure of cash by the FST. “Today, the Kolkata Police patrolling team under the jurisdiction of 165 Jorasanko Assembly Constituency detained some persons. Later, FST arrived at the spot and seized a total of Rs 18,13,300 from three different persons. Further procedure has been undertaken,” the statement read.

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The officers familiar with such operations explained that the persons concerned were served notices to produce documents proving the legal source of the cash, and to submit a detailed report to the district election officer. Further, if the detained people fail to furnish satisfactory proof within the stipulated time, the money remains in government custody and can be subject to action under the Income Tax Act and election expenditure rules.

A senior officer, speaking on background, noted that the timing of the seizure is important. With political activity picking up and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) often placing strict limits on cash movement, every major recovery is treated as a possible breach of electoral norms until proven otherwise.

Jorasanko Cash Seizure Adds To List Of Recoveries

The Jorasanko seizure adds to a growing list of cash and liquor recoveries across West Bengal in recent weeks as enforcement agencies tighten the net. The FSTs, working alongside static surveillance teams and video surveillance units, have been stationed at key transit points, markets, and inter-district borders. In areas like Jorasanko, which fall under the heart of Kolkata’s trading district, large cash transactions are not unusual. The businessmen often carry substantial sums for daily trade, which makes the job of distinguishing legitimate commerce from electoral malpractice more complex.

The officials stated that anyone carrying over Rs 50,000 is expected to produce invoices, bank withdrawal slips, or business papers on demand. For the 3 individuals detained on Thursday, the coming days will involve precisely the opportunity for the detained persons to appear before the appointed authority with paperwork to claim the money.