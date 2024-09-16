Published 12:07 IST, September 16th 2024
Kolkata Rape-Murder: Agitating Doctors Continue Cease Work, Demands Justice for Abhaya
"We will continue our cease work till our demands are met. The state government is not serious about resolving the crisis," an agitating junior medic said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Junior doctors' demonstration outside Swasthya Bhavan continues for third day | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:07 IST, September 16th 2024