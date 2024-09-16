sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Rape-Murder: Agitating Doctors Continue Cease Work, Demands Justice for Abhaya

Published 12:07 IST, September 16th 2024

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Agitating Doctors Continue Cease Work, Demands Justice for Abhaya

"We will continue our cease work till our demands are met. The state government is not serious about resolving the crisis," an agitating junior medic said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kolkata Rape Murder
Junior doctors' demonstration outside Swasthya Bhavan continues for third day | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:07 IST, September 16th 2024