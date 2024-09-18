Published 11:01 IST, September 18th 2024
Kolkata Rape-Murder: Junior Doctors Demand Another Meet with CM Mamata, To Continue Strike
Junior doctors agitating over RG Kar murder said they will continue their sit-in and also sought an appointment with Bengal CM for another meeting later today.
Junior doctors continue their 'dharna' against the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya bhawan in Kolkata
