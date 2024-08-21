Published 01:35 IST, August 22nd 2024
'Clear Attempt To Hide Something': Kolkata Rape-Murder Victim's Lawyer | Exclusive
Kolkata rape-murder victim's lawyer Bikash Bhattacharya has said that if you connect the dots, then one would see there is clear attempt to hide something.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Abhaya's lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya speaks exclusively to Republic on Kolkata rape and murder case | Image: Republic TV
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
01:35 IST, August 22nd 2024