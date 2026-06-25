Kolkata's Taratala Godown Roof Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 11, 5 Arrested As Rescue Ops Continue

Kolkata, West Bengal: The death toll from the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area has climbed to 11, with 19 others injured, as rescue operations continued on Thursday. Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the incident, which occurred near Brace Bridge on Wednesday.

Kolkata Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kunal Agrawal confirmed the latest figures while addressing the media.

“So far, 11 people have died, and 19 others have been injured. Rescue operations are still ongoing,” Agrawal said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Detective Department (DD) are jointly probing the case.

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A suo motu FIR was registered against five named individuals and others. Four of those named in the FIR have been arrested, along with one additional person not initially listed. Among the accused are building supervisor Saiyad Md Gulzar and two labour suppliers, Md Ataul and Subhash Chowdhury. Two of the arrested individuals have prior criminal records, police said.

Investigators have learned that a company had taken the premises on lease. Preliminary inquiries point to irregularities in the sanctioned construction plan. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier stated that the project plan was approved on January 17, 2026. The land owner is listed as SMPA, with the lease held in the name of Shambhunath Behera and partners.

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“As per initial information, a wrong plan was initially sanctioned,” Adhikari noted.

Agrawal added that interrogation of the accused is underway and that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared for the investigation. Police are also coordinating with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on structural aspects of the building.

“We have held preliminary discussions with the KMC, but a formal letter is still awaited,” he said.

In response to the tragedy, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul announced that all new construction sites under KMC limits will now undergo audits.

“Following CM’s instructions, all new construction sites under KMC limits will be audited. Today, we will hold a meeting to formulate SOPs for such audits,” Paul told ANI. She emphasised that strict action would be taken and blamed irregularities from the previous government for allowing illegal constructions.

“Notices have been sent to all illegal buildings,” she added.

The West Bengal government has constituted an SIT, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Joysurja Mukherjee, to conduct a thorough investigation into the collapse.