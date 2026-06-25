Kolkata Shed Collapse: Angry Locals Drive Away TMC Councillor From Taratala Collapse Site, Allege Illegal Construction Nexus

New Delhi: Fresh political controversy erupted at the site of the deadly Taratala warehouse collapse on Thursday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Anwar Khan was chased away by angry locals who accused him of facilitating illegal constructions in the area by granting clearances to unauthorised buildings.

The incident unfolded as rescue operations continued at the collapsed warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area, where the death toll has climbed to eight, while 20 people remain injured and are undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said a furious crowd confronted Anwar Khan soon after he reached the accident site, forcing him to leave amid slogans and protests.

Residents alleged that the civic representative had been responsible for granting approvals to illegal structures in the locality, accusations that intensified public outrage following the collapse.

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The tragedy has triggered sharp questions over alleged illegal construction and civic oversight in the area.

In response, the West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cause of the collapse, including whether violations of building norms or illegal construction played any role.

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According to official records, the eight deceased have been identified as Krishna Chowdhury (49), Rohit Chowdhury (20), Chandrama Chowdhury (60), Rahul Chowdhury (17), Pappu Kumar Rajak (40), Ghee Kumar (17), Asgar Hussain (54), and Sahil Sardar (17). Several victims were migrant workers from West Bengal and Bihar.

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said "big political names" may be connected to the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area, as he targeted the previous Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Trinamool Congress governments over alleged corruption.

The incident on Wednesday killed 5 people and left 20 injured.

As three persons, including a building supervisor and two labour suppliers, were arrested in the case, Ghosh suggested that there may be "big political names" connected to the under-construction godown shed.

"An inquiry will be done into the corruption, and the culprits will be punished. Our government has started this work; no one will be spared. Not just four people, there may be other big political names connected to the incident. Everything will be revealed. Outside labourers are being made to work, and innocent people are losing lives; it is unfortunate," the West Bengal Minister told the reporters.

Ghosh said that the state government has initiated a probe into the mishap, and the culprits will be punished.

Twenty injured persons are being treated at SSKM Hospital, with several admitted to trauma care units and critical care wards. Rescue personnel continue to clear debris at the site as investigators begin examining structural failures and possible lapses in enforcement.