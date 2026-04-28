Kolkata Traffic Alert For Bengal Polls 2026: Diversions, No-Entry Zones & Vehicle Curbs On April 28, 29 And May 4
Kolkata Police announced a detailed traffic advisory for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Expect road closures, diversions, one-way movement, no-entry zones, parking bans, and goods-vehicle restrictions across key routes on April 28, April 29, and May 4.
- India News
- 2 min read
Kolkata: As West Bengal prepares for the final stretch of the 2026 Legislative Assembly Elections, the Kolkata Traffic Police have issued an advisory for April 28, April 29 (Polling Day), and May 4 (Counting Day).
To ensure the smooth movement of polling personnel and security forces, several arterial roads will be subject to strict restrictions, diversions, and "No-Entry" zones.
The measures are primarily aimed at facilitating logistics around Distribution, Delivery, and Receiving Centres (DCRC) and counting stations across the city.
Key Dates & Timing
The restrictions will be in effect from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM on all three designated days.
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While emergency vehicles and those engaged in election duty are exempt, private and commercial commuters are advised to plan their routes.
Traffic around prominent educational institutions and stadiums acting as polling hubs will be most affected:
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1. South Kolkata:
The road behind Acropolis Mall and Gitanjali Stadium in Kasba will be converted into a one-way zone. Additionally, traffic on Alipore Road will be diverted near the Alipore Judge’s Court; westbound vehicles will be redirected through northbound or southbound Alipore Road routes.
2. Central & North Kolkata:
Significant curbs are expected around Netaji Indoor Stadium, Lord Sinha Road, and sections of Strand Road. B.T. Road will also see localised diversions to manage the influx of security convoys.
3. Hazra & Kalighat:
West-bound traffic from Hazra Crossing will be diverted north or south, depending on the time of day. Between 7:00 AM and 1:00 PM, vehicles will be pushed after Harish Mukherjee Road, while after 1:00 PM, Kalidas Patitundi Lane will serve as the primary bypass.
Goods Vehicle Curbs
To prevent congestion, heavy and medium goods vehicles (excluding those carrying essential supplies like milk, oxygen, or medicines) will be strictly prohibited from entering the city limits during the restricted hours.
Specifically, entry points from Howrah Bridge, Vidyasagar Setu, and Nivedita Setu will be heavily monitored.
No-Entry Zones
"No-Entry" signs will be strictly enforced near counting centres on May 4, particularly in the vicinity of:
- Ballygunge Circular Road (between Ballygunge Phari and Gurusaday Road)
- Sharat Bose Road and Richie Road intersections
- Vivekananda College and Rajdanga Main Road
Advice for Commuters
Kolkata Police have urged citizens to utilise the Kolkata Metro for cross-city travel on April 29 and May 4 to avoid surface-level gridlock.
With polling for Phase 2 covering 142 constituencies, including the Kolkata urban belt, on April 29, the city is expected to see a significant security presence, making these traffic regulations vital for public order.
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