  • Koppal Cylinder Blast: 7 Seriously Injured In Karnataka's Hebbal Village

Updated 12 December 2025 at 10:25 IST

Koppal Cylinder Blast: 7 Seriously Injured In Karnataka's Hebbal Village

The powerful explosion in Karnataka's Koppal district occurred while a new cylinder was being installed. Gangavati Rural Police Station is investigating the case.

info desk
Koppal Cylinder Blast: Seven Seriously Injured in Hebbal Village
Koppal Cylinder Blast: Seven Seriously Injured in Hebbal Village | Image: Republic

BREAKING: Seven people were seriously injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at Hebbal village in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district on Friday. The powerful explosion occurred while a new cylinder was being installed.

The injured have been identified as Huseinamma, Durugappa, Raja, and four others. All seven victims were immediately rushed to the Gangavati Government Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Gangavati Rural Police Station is investigating the case.

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 12 December 2025 at 10:16 IST