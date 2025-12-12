Updated 12 December 2025 at 10:25 IST
Koppal Cylinder Blast: 7 Seriously Injured In Karnataka's Hebbal Village
The powerful explosion in Karnataka's Koppal district occurred while a new cylinder was being installed. Gangavati Rural Police Station is investigating the case.
- India News
- 1 min read
Koppal Cylinder Blast: Seven Seriously Injured in Hebbal Village | Image: Republic
BREAKING: Seven people were seriously injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at Hebbal village in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district on Friday. The powerful explosion occurred while a new cylinder was being installed.
The injured have been identified as Huseinamma, Durugappa, Raja, and four others. All seven victims were immediately rushed to the Gangavati Government Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
Gangavati Rural Police Station is investigating the case.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 10:16 IST