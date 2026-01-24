KTR Grilled By SIT Over Phone‑Tapping, Warned Not To Influence Witnesses

Hyderabad: As Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the phone-tapping probe, Hyderabad Police on Friday said that relevant aspects of the case were examined and are being analysed in light of the evidence on record.

In a press statement released by the Hyderabad police, it was stated that Rama Rao was directed not to contact or influence any witnesses and that he may be summoned again if required.

The Hyderabad Police clarified that Rama Rao's examination was conducted solely in connection with a crime pertaining to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving thousands of individuals from various walks of life, including politicians, businesspersons, journalists, members of the judiciary, and other eminent personalities.

"In continuation of the further investigation in Crime No. 243 of 2024 of Panjagutta Police Station, and pursuant to the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), a notice was issued to Sri K. T. Rama Rao, former Minister and MLA, Sircilla, on 23 January 2026, directing him to appear before the Investigation Officer at Jubilee Hills Police Station at 11:00 a.m. In compliance with the notice, Sri K. T. Rama Rao appeared before the SIT/Investigation Officer and was examined in detail. Relevant aspects of the case were elicited and are being analysed with the evidence on record. He was instructed not to contact or influence any witnesses and informed that he may be summoned again, if required," the press statement said.

The police further noted that certain sections of the media and individuals have been circulating misleading and baseless claims suggesting that the phone interceptions were carried out on security grounds and that no illegality was involved. The Investigating Agency stated that it is not concerned with such false narratives and emphasised that the probe is being conducted strictly in accordance with the law, in a fair and professional manner.

"It has been noticed that misleading and baseless information is being circulated by certain sections of the media and individuals, claiming that phone interception was done on security grounds and that no illegality was involved. The Investigating Agency is not concerned with such false narratives. The investigation is being conducted strictly in accordance with law, fairly and professionally," said the press release.

Urging caution, the police appealed to the public not to propagate or circulate unverified or misleading information, and to rely only on facts recorded through lawful and official channels.

"In view of the above, the public is requested not to propagate or circulate unverified or misleading information and to rely only on facts placed on record through lawful and official channels," said the press statement.

Earlier, former DCP P Radhakrishna Rao alleged that telephones belonging to media industry bigwigs, retired cops, and politicians were monitored during the BRS government tenure. He alleged it was done to keep tabs on then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's political rivals.