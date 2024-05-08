Advertisement

Kulgam: Another terrorist reportedly killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam amidst the ongoing encounter in the area between the members of a terror group and the security forces. With the elimination of one more terrorist, the death toll has gone up to 3 in the Kulgam encounter till now.

According to the information, the third terrorist was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Redwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The combing operation by the security personnel was initiated in South Kashmir based on an intelligence input following the attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel’s vehicle a few days ago. One personnel martyred in the attack, while four others sustained severe injuries.

The police are trying to identify the terrorist killed during encounter

The police sources confirmed the elimination of the third terrorist. However, the identity of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained.



Following the killing of the third terrorist, the security forces are carrying out a search operation in the area.



Earlier, on Tuesday, a top terrorist commander Basit Dar and his associate were killed during the encounter, by the security forces in the outskirts of Jammu district.



A joint team of security forces along with the Jammu and Kashmir police, on Monday evening, launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area, following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the team of the security forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started firing at the soldiers. The soldiers also retaliated with gunfire, which led to the triggering of a massive gun battle.

The encounter took place at a house in which terrorists were hiding. The house caught fire during an exchange of fire between the security personnel and the terrorists on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir following the encounter. The forces, meanwhile, have also intensified search operations from the Surankote to the Jarran Wali Gali areas, in light of the May 4 Poonch attack.

Attack on IAF’s vehicle

The search operation in Kulgam district was launched following an attack by the terrorists on the convoy of the Indian Air Force in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred when the IAF vehicles were moving towards Sanai Top in Poonch's Surankote area on Saturday evening, leading to the death of one personnel and injuring 4 others.

